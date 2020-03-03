Hospitals should employ 1-10-60 rule to counter cyberattacks

Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated with their techniques to encrypt and gather data from healthcare and other organizations.

CrowdStrike released its 2020 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report that highlights how cybercriminals are increasing ransom demands and conducting data exfiltration. The report also gives insight into a rising technique used by hackers.

"2019 brought an onslaught of new techniques from nation-state actors and an increasingly complex eCrime underground filled with brazen tactics and massive increases in targeted ransomware demands," said Adam Meyers, vice president of intelligence at CrowdStrike. "As such, modern security teams must employ technologies to detect, investigate and remediate incidents faster with swift preemptive countermeasurers, such as threat intelligence, and follow the 1-10-60 rule."

Here are three takeaways:

1. Cybercriminals are most likely to use malware-free tactics to infiltrate an organizations' network. In 2015, 51 percent of cyberattacks used malware-free techniques.

2. Healthcare organizations are some of the most commonly targeted, along with companies in the technology and manufacturing industries.

3. The 1-10-60 rule recommends organizations detect intrusions in under one minute; investigate in 10 minutes; and contain and eliminate the adversary in 60 minutes.

