Hospitals, health systems experiencing cybersecurity incidents

Here are six hospitals and health systems dealing with cyberattacks Becker's has reported on since July 25:
- A ransomware attack is affecting hospitals around the country owned and operated by Prospect Medical Holdings, a 16-hospital system based in Culver City, Calif.
- The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Heart Institute identified a suspected cybersecurity attack on its IT network in April, and an investigation confirmed that an unauthorized third party accessed the network and obtained copies of confidential patient data.
- Ransomware gang Karakurt has allegedly stolen genetic DNA patient records from McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center.
- An employee email account from Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health was accessed by an unauthorized party, potentially breaching some patients' protected health information.
- On May 30, UT Southwestern Medical Center was notified that an unknown individual had exploited a vulnerability within the MOVEit software on May 28.
- St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital was affected by the hacking of a vulnerability in software called MOVEit.