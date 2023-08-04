Hospitals, health systems experiencing cybersecurity incidents

Here are six hospitals and health systems dealing with cyberattacks Becker's has reported on since July 25:

A ransomware attack is affecting hospitals around the country owned and operated by Prospect Medical Holdings, a 16-hospital system based in Culver City, Calif.



The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Heart Institute identified a suspected cybersecurity attack on its IT network in April, and an investigation confirmed that an unauthorized third party accessed the network and obtained copies of confidential patient data.



Ransomware gang Karakurt has allegedly stolen genetic DNA patient records from McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center.

An employee email account from Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health was accessed by an unauthorized party, potentially breaching some patients' protected health information.

On May 30, UT Southwestern Medical Center was notified that an unknown individual had exploited a vulnerability within the MOVEit software on May 28.



St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital was affected by the hacking of a vulnerability in software called MOVEit.