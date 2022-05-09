HHS to increase monitoring after audit finds security program 'ineffective'

The Department of Health and Human Services will implement continuous monitoring of its systems, after an audit conducted by the department's Office of Inspector April 25 found its information security program "not effective" for fiscal year 2021, FedScoop reported May 6.

The audit report said the HHS failed to meet the "managed and measurable" maturity level for four function areas: identify, protect, detect and recover.

In order to mitigate the weaknesses surrounding risk management and contingency planning, the HHS is committing to the following: