Hackers using monkeypox phishing scheme to target healthcare organizations, HHS warns

Naomi Diaz -

Hackers are using a monkeypox-themed phishing campaign to target healthcare organizations, the HHS warned Sept. 19. 

Four things to know about the phishing scheme:

  1. The campaign has a subject of "Data from (Victim Organization Abbreviation): "Important read about -Monkey Pox– (Victim Organization) (Reference Number)" and utilizes an "Important read about monkeypox" theme.

  2. Inside of the email is a PDF with a link that takes recipients to a Lark Docs site.

  3. The site contains a monkeypox PDF download. Once recipients interact with the download link, it attempts to hijack credentials.

  4. The alert recommends organizations implement certain protective actions such as avoiding opening attachments, creating unique passwords and to not install any programs outside of your organization. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars