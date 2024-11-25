Hackers breach Texas health system: 4 things to know

Hackers breached a Texas health system during a recent IT outage.

Here are four things to know:

1. Hackers breached the network of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center's Lubbock and El Paso locations from Sept. 17 to Sept. 29, "resulting in access to or removal of certain files and folders," according to a November notice.

2. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center said it is notifying affected individuals.

3. The breached data may include names, dates of birth, addresses, driver's license numbers, financial account information, health insurance information, and medical diagnoses and treatments.

4. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Texas Tech Physicians have been dealing with a lack of access to electronic resources like patient portals since the September incident.