Former Pittsburgh hospital tech gets jail time for recording cancer patients undressing

A former medical technician at Pittsburgh-based West Penn Hospital has been sentenced to jail time and fined after using a hidden camera to spy on women undressing, Trib Live reported Aug. 16.

Guy Caley, 53, was ordered to serve between 11 and 22 months in county jail, followed by 10 years of probation. He pleaded guilty in May to 89 counts, including invasion of privacy and intercepting communications. He will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Mr. Caley said he hid a video camera inside an imaging room and a bathroom where he recorded mostly female cancer patients undressing. A colleague discovered one hidden camera taped to a chair in a unisex bathroom, the police reported. Dozens of videos recorded within the hospital were found on Mr. Caley's laptop.

A total of 58 victims were identified.

One victim told the judge she was recorded the day before a surgery to remove a malignant melanoma. She said now, she has a panic attack every time she visits the physician's office. She is unable to use a public restroom and undergoes counseling weekly.

Mr. Caley must also pay about $23,000 in restitution to cover the costs of counseling and medication for some of the victims. There is also pending civil litigation.

"My spirit is broken, and I look at people differently," the anonymous victim said. "We were supposed to trust healthcare providers. They took an oath to help people like us, not victimize us."