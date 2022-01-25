Cybersecurity incident takes down Kentucky hospital's phone lines

Campbellsville, Ky.-based Taylor Regional Hospital released an urgent notice Jan. 25 about a cybersecurity incident that affected the hospital's system and phone lines, KRDO reported Jan. 25.

The hospital became aware of the incident Jan. 24 and said it is in the process of conducting an investigation.

Taylor Regional Hospital's website said that due to the incident, wait times for outpatient lab draws will be longer than expected and patients will also need to bring medications to their scheduled appointments.

Scheduling for COVID-19 testing appointments will also be postponed because of the incident.

No further information about the incident has been released.