CIS rolls out free ransomware protection service for private hospitals

Private hospitals in the U.S. can access a free ransomware protection service funded by the Center for Internet Security.

The Malicious Domain Blocking and Reporting service prevents IT systems from connecting to harmful web domains. CIS will use the cybersecurity and intelligence firm Akamai to support the program. CIS reports investing $1 million into the project so far.

CISalready offers this service for all public hospitals, health departments and healthcare organizations with funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency.



