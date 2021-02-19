Scammers post fake vaccine registration website, pose as Ohio health system

Scammers have developed a vaccine registration site that mimics Kettering (Ohio) Health Network's COVID-19 vaccine scheduling webpage so they can procure patients' personal and banking information, the health system said Feb. 18.

The imposter site tells users they can receive a COVID-19 vaccine if they enter their personal information, bank account information and full Social Security number.

Kettering Health Network told patients the health system asks for users' names, addresses and dates of birth, and it uses this information to verify their eligibility. The health system also said it may ask for the last four digits of users' Social Security numbers to verify their identity.

"When you're looking to schedule a COVID vaccine, we will never ask for a full Social Security Number, and we will never ask for bank information,” Jody Underwood, executive director of population health at Kettering Physician Network, said in a statement. "You will never enter a credit card payment, and you will never enter any early access fee."

Kettering Health Network said it is working to get the imposter website taken down.

