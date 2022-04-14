Ciox health data breach at Mercy Health potentially exposes PHI, 32 other providers affected

Janesville, Wis.-based Mercy Health issued a warning about an email breach that has potentially exposed the personal health information of patients.

Ciox Health, a company that provides health information management services to Mercy Health, experienced an email breach between June 24 and July 2, according to the announcement.

Thirty-two other providers have also been affected by the email security incident.

The unauthorized party accessed a Ciox employee's email account downloading emails and attachments that may have contained patients' clinical, treatment and demographic information.

During an investigation, Ciox said it had found no indication that the patient information obtained has been misused.

With the assistance of Mercy Health, Ciox is working on notifying all affected patients.