5 latest cyberattacks on hospitals

Cyberattacks can be enormously disruptive to hospital infrastructure and services.
Here are five cyberattacks Becker's has reported on since June 5:
- The Daxin ransomware gang reportedly infiltrated Whiteville, N.C.-based Columbus Regional Healthcare System.
- An unauthorized individual accessed Winslow, Ariz.-based Little Colorado Medical Center's network.
- A cyberattack at MercyOne Clinton (Iowa) Medical may have resulted in the theft of 21,000 patients' data.
- Austin, Texas-based Ascension Seton is investigating a third-party data breach tied to vendor Vertex.
- Panorama, Calif.-based Mission Community Hospital had 2.5 terabytes of data stolen from an attack by the cybercriminal group RansomHouse.