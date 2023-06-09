5 latest cyberattacks on hospitals

Noah Schwartz

Cyberattacks can be enormously disruptive to hospital infrastructure and services.

Here are five cyberattacks Becker's has reported on since June 5:

  1. The Daxin ransomware gang reportedly infiltrated Whiteville, N.C.-based Columbus Regional Healthcare System.

  2. An unauthorized individual accessed Winslow, Ariz.-based Little Colorado Medical Center's network.

  3. A cyberattack at MercyOne Clinton (Iowa) Medical may have resulted in the theft of 21,000 patients' data.

  4. Austin, Texas-based Ascension Seton is investigating a third-party data breach tied to vendor Vertex.

  5. Panorama, Calif.-based Mission Community Hospital had 2.5 terabytes of data stolen from an attack by the cybercriminal group RansomHouse.

