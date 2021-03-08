100,000 affected in Texas healthcare provider cyberattack

Elara Caring, a home-based care provider, began notifying 100,400 patients that an unauthorized party received unauthorized access to corporate email accounts.

Upon discovery of the data breach in mid-December 2020, Elara Caring launched an investigation led by third-party security experts, notified law enforcement and reset passwords for all employees, the Addison, Texas-based organization said in a recent news release.

Elara Caring said it believes patient and employee information may have been viewed, including Social Security numbers, bank account information and driver's license numbers.

Elara Caring said there is no evidence that any obtained information has been misused or that malware was deployed on its networks.

The home-based provider group is offering credit monitoring and identity protection services for those who may be affected.

