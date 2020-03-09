OhMD offers patient texting platform for free to prevent spread of coronavirus

OhMD is now offering hospitals and health systems a free version of its HIPAA-compliant patient communication platform to limit community spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Providers can use the platform to text patients directly, resulting in quicker and more effective communication. Not only have recent reports shown that patients prefer and are more responsive to texts from their care teams than those sent via email or phone call, but the platform will also reduce the person-to-person spread of COVID-19.

At Houston-based Nurture Pediatrics, for example, clinicians are using the platform to text patients when they arrive for appointments, but before they have entered the office. After assessing patients' conditions via text, clinicians determine whether they should enter the office or undergo remote testing and treatment, according to OhMD's March 7 announcement.

"With COVID-19, isolation is critical. OhMD is offering healthcare providers and patients a platform to communicate online without risk of contagion from in-person communications. We have taken the most important features from our premium plan and are providing it at no cost to healthcare practices and hospitals until the COVID-19 risk subsides," Ethan Bechtel, co-founder of OhMD, said in the announcement.

