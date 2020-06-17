Mount Sinai, NYU Langone use taxi app to transport health workers, patients

New York City-based health systems Mount Sinai and NYU Langone Health have partnered with Curb, a mobile platform for taxi and for-hire rides, to transport healthcare workers and patients during the pandemic.

NYC Health + Hospitals and the American Cancer Society also teamed up with Curb, which connects about two-thirds of the city's taxis to its mobile platform. The company is also working with New York City's emergency management department to help residents travel to city programs.

"Our residents are working around the clock to help patients, so they often have limited transportation options that enable them to practice social distancing and follow other safety guidelines as they commute," Rishi Parikh, vice chair of administration at Mount Sinai's urology department said in a June 17 news release. "Curb has enabled taxis to help fill that gap by giving us the ability to e-hail rides on demand or in advance for our residents when they need them."

Curb allows its users to electronically hail a taxi from the mobile app. To encourage social distancing, the service lets users pay through the app. Curb's mobility platform is connected to more than 100,000 taxis and for-hire vehicles across the U.S. and U.K.

