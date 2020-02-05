El Camino Health expands patient communication platform for COPD monitoring

After the success of its pilot program, Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health is expanding the reach of the 2 Breathe Chat virtual assistant service for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, per a Feb. 4 news release.

The communication and monitoring platform uses automated conversation technology from Conversa Health to check in with COPD patients periodically and collect real-time health data.

During the 90-day pilot period, patients sent an average of 15 chats to the 2 Breathe system, representing above-average engagement rates for episodic care, and expressed near-unanimous satisfaction with their interactions, according to the release. El Camino Health also attributed an improvement in COPD patients' health outcomes during the period to the use of the chatbot.

"We looked to Conversa's high-touch care platform to help us reduce 30-day readmissions and shorten the length of hospital stays for patients suffering from COPD," Cheryl Reinking, RN, chief nursing officer of El Camino Health's hospitals, said in the release. "The results were so impressive that we decided to move from pilot to a full rollout of offering 2 Breathe Chat to inpatients and outpatients."

