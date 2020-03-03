4 hospitals, health systems that have launched apps in the past 60 days

Several hospitals and health systems have rolled out new mobile applications for wayfinding and patient communication in the first two months of 2020.

Here are four new hospital apps, beginning with the most recently launched:

1. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network deployed MyChart Care Companion, part of the Epic-developed patient portal MyChart, to help newly discharged hospital patients track their care journey and communicate with providers from home.

2. Cedars-Sinai Health System in Los Angeles began rolling out an app, designed in partnership with health tech startup Feedtrail, through which patients can complete short surveys about their hospital stays in real time.

3. A new wayfinding app gives patients at Piedmont (Ga.) Columbus Regional, part of Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare, step-by-step directions to any destination within the hospital and within Piedmont pharmacies, urgent care locations and physicians' offices.

4. San Antonio-based University Health System partnered with Gozio Health to develop a wayfinding platform of its own, which will guide patients through more than 3 million square feet of hospital property, including satellite clinics, urgent care centers and parking garages.

More articles on consumerism:

KLAS: 12 engagement technologies patients want to see more focus on

WHO joins TikTok to battle coronavirus misinformation

Best Buy Health launches medical alert app and wearable

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.