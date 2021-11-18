UAMS chancellor gets 33% pay increase

Cam Patterson, MD, chancellor of the Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, was approved for a 33 percent pay increase by trustees, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported Nov. 18.

This brings his annual pay to $1.25 million, with an additional $350,000 in yearly deferred compensation.

This is his first pay increase since he was hired in 2017 with $1.2 million in annual salary and deferred compensation.

His annual pay is from state dollars and UAMS revenue, while the yearly deferred compensation has been from the UAMS Foundation Fund, according to the article.