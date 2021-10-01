SSM Health boosts minimum wage for 3,000 employees

St. Louis-based SSM Health is raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour in four states, effective Oct. 10.

The change will affect about 3,000 workers in Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, or about 7 percent of SSM Health's 40,000-person workforce, according to a news release from the system.

"Our mission and values call us to care for the health and well-being of all those we serve," said Laura Kaiser, president and CEO of SSM Health. "As a leading employer in each of our communities, our ongoing commitment is to foster a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace — which includes providing fair and socially just wages and benefits for our team members, along with robust programs and resources designed to promote wellness."

SSM Health is among the latest health systems to boost its minimum wage.