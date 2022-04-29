Physician assistant median annual base salary, by state

- Small
- Medium
- Large
The median base salary for physician assistants in the U.S. was $113,000 in 2021, compared to $110,000 in 2020, according to the 2022 American Academy of PAs salary report.
The report, released April 28, reflects a survey of 11,739 physician assistants who worked at least 32 hours per week last year.
Physician assistants in Alaska earned the highest median base salary in 2021 while those in Alabama earned the lowest, according to the report.
The PA median annual base salary in each state and Washington, D.C., is listed below, in alphabetical order.
Alabama: $95,000
Alaska: $140,000
Arizona: $115,000
Arkansas: $104,500
California: $131,000
Colorado: $112,750
Connecticut: $121,000
Delaware: $111,000
Florida: $110,000
Georgia: $108,000
Hawaii: $130,000
Idaho: $114,500
Illinois: $110,988
Indiana: $110,000
Iowa: $109,000
Kansas: $114,000
Kentucky: $105,000
Louisiana: $103,000
Maine: $108,000
Maryland: $110,000
Massachusetts: $115,000
Michigan: $110,000
Minnesota: $119,550
Mississippi: $100,000
Missouri: $108,000
Montana: $120,000
Nebraska: $105,000
Nevada: $118,000
New Hampshire: $120,000
New Jersey: $119,500
New Mexico: $113,500
New York: $115,073
North Carolina: $109,000
North Dakota: $114,000
Ohio: $107,000
Oklahoma: $115,000
Oregon: $120,156
Pennsylvania: $107,000
Rhode Island: $115,000
South Carolina: $103,199
South Dakota: $106,000
Tennessee: $100,000
Texas: $115,000
Utah: $110,800
Vermont: $112,500
Virginia: $110,000
Washington: $126,000
Washington, D.C.: $116,349
West Virginia: $111,500
Wisconsin: $112,000
Wyoming: $117,000