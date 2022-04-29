Physician assistant median annual base salary, by state

The median base salary for physician assistants in the U.S. was $113,000 in 2021, compared to $110,000 in 2020, according to the 2022 American Academy of PAs salary report.

The report, released April 28, reflects a survey of 11,739 physician assistants who worked at least 32 hours per week last year.

Physician assistants in Alaska earned the highest median base salary in 2021 while those in Alabama earned the lowest, according to the report.

The PA median annual base salary in each state and Washington, D.C., is listed below, in alphabetical order.

Alabama: $95,000

Alaska: $140,000

Arizona: $115,000

Arkansas: $104,500

California: $131,000

Colorado: $112,750

Connecticut: $121,000

Delaware: $111,000

Florida: $110,000

Georgia: $108,000

Hawaii: $130,000

Idaho: $114,500

Illinois: $110,988

Indiana: $110,000

Iowa: $109,000

Kansas: $114,000

Kentucky: $105,000

Louisiana: $103,000

Maine: $108,000

Maryland: $110,000

Massachusetts: $115,000

Michigan: $110,000

Minnesota: $119,550

Mississippi: $100,000

Missouri: $108,000

Montana: $120,000

Nebraska: $105,000

Nevada: $118,000

New Hampshire: $120,000

New Jersey: $119,500

New Mexico: $113,500

New York: $115,073

North Carolina: $109,000

North Dakota: $114,000

Ohio: $107,000

Oklahoma: $115,000

Oregon: $120,156

Pennsylvania: $107,000

Rhode Island: $115,000

South Carolina: $103,199

South Dakota: $106,000

Tennessee: $100,000

Texas: $115,000

Utah: $110,800

Vermont: $112,500

Virginia: $110,000

Washington: $126,000

Washington, D.C.: $116,349

West Virginia: $111,500

Wisconsin: $112,000

Wyoming: $117,000