PA pay by state

Compensation for physician assistants varies widely by state, with California reporting the highest mean PA income in 2024 at $151,351, according to the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants’ 2024 Statistical Profile of Board Certified PAs by State.
Nationally, the mean PA income was $129,291.
The data, released Feb. 12, reflect responses from PAs who were board certified as of Dec. 31, 2024. Income figures are based on PAs’ state of residence and reflect total income from all PA positions combined for the most recent calendar year reported by respondents. Midpoints of income ranges were used to calculate mean and median values.
Here are the average PA incomes by state in 2024:
California — $151,351
Nevada — $143,054
Connecticut — $140,744
Alaska — $140,579
Washington — $139,411
New Jersey — $138,407
New York — $137,721
Oregon — $136,381
Washington, D.C. — $134,315
Massachusetts — $134,002
Arizona — $133,548
Rhode Island — $133,485
Hawaii — $133,464
Oklahoma — $132,803
Idaho — $131,884
Maryland — $131,292
Texas — $130,372
Delaware — $130,140
Georgia — $129,483
Minnesota — $129,343
New Hampshire — $129,313
New Mexico — $127,979
Utah — $127,767
Wyoming — $127,510
Iowa — $127,376
Florida — $127,128
Virginia — $126,977
Montana — $126,243
North Dakota — $126,209
Illinois — $125,026
Mississippi — $124,255
Louisiana — $124,153
Maine — $123,947
Missouri — $123,775
South Dakota — $123,664
North Carolina — $123,080
Nebraska — $122,527
West Virginia — $122,413
Kansas — $121,926
South Carolina — $121,261
Colorado — $121,199
Wisconsin — $121,199
Vermont — $121,108
Tennessee — $119,407
Indiana — $119,295
Ohio — $119,211
Kentucky — $118,683
Pennsylvania — $118,362
Arkansas — $118,358
Michigan — $118,223
Alabama — $117,059