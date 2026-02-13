PA pay by state

Compensation for physician assistants varies widely by state, with California reporting the highest mean PA income in 2024 at $151,351, according to the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants’ 2024 Statistical Profile of Board Certified PAs by State.

Nationally, the mean PA income was $129,291.

The data, released Feb. 12, reflect responses from PAs who were board certified as of Dec. 31, 2024. Income figures are based on PAs’ state of residence and reflect total income from all PA positions combined for the most recent calendar year reported by respondents. Midpoints of income ranges were used to calculate mean and median values.

Here are the average PA incomes by state in 2024:

California — $151,351

Nevada — $143,054

Connecticut — $140,744

Alaska — $140,579

Washington — $139,411

New Jersey — $138,407

New York — $137,721

Oregon — $136,381

Washington, D.C. — $134,315

Massachusetts — $134,002

Arizona — $133,548

Rhode Island — $133,485

Hawaii — $133,464

Oklahoma — $132,803

Idaho — $131,884

Maryland — $131,292

Texas — $130,372

Delaware — $130,140

Georgia — $129,483

Minnesota — $129,343

New Hampshire — $129,313

New Mexico — $127,979

Utah — $127,767

Wyoming — $127,510

Iowa — $127,376

Florida — $127,128

Virginia — $126,977

Montana — $126,243

North Dakota — $126,209

Illinois — $125,026

Mississippi — $124,255

Louisiana — $124,153

Maine — $123,947

Missouri — $123,775

South Dakota — $123,664

North Carolina — $123,080

Nebraska — $122,527

West Virginia — $122,413

Kansas — $121,926

South Carolina — $121,261

Colorado — $121,199

Wisconsin — $121,199

Vermont — $121,108

Tennessee — $119,407

Indiana — $119,295

Ohio — $119,211

Kentucky — $118,683

Pennsylvania — $118,362

Arkansas — $118,358

Michigan — $118,223

Alabama — $117,059