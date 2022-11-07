Mount Sinai posts broad salary ranges under NYC's new transparency law

Mount Sinai Health System is based in New York City, which subjects it to the city's new salary transparency law. The health system has updated its job postings to comply — and its pay ranges are particularly broad, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 7.

The law, implemented Nov. 1, requires all employers with at least one New York City-based employee to include the highest and lowest salary it pays for any job posted. "If the difference is over $100,000 or double, that starts to become wide enough that it’s less useful," Daniel Zhao, lead economist for Glassdoor, told the Journal.

Mount Sinai's posted pay ranges span hundreds of thousands of dollars for certain positions, the Journal reported. A trauma surgeon in Staten Island could make between $384,000 and $810,000. Meanwhile, a radiologist in Brooklyn could make between $260,000 and $525,000.

"Healthcare is under unique and persistent employment pressure due to the pandemic. This can impact salaries and ranges," a spokesperson for the health system told the Journal.

In its job postings, Mount Sinai notes that experiences, specialties, historical productivity and "other factors" can influence a candidate's pay.