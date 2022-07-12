LA sets $25 minimum wage for about 20,000 healthcare workers

On July 8, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an ordinance establishing a $25 minimum hourly wage for workers at eligible privately owned healthcare facilities, according to a post on his Twitter account.

The signing came after the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously June 29 in favor of raising the minimum wage.

Mr. Garcetti called the minimum wage increase "a deserved pay raise to our heroes, who for the past few years have taken on an unimaginable burden for all of us."

"It's time we put them first," he said.

The ordinance will affect workers in a range of roles at certain privately owned healthcare facilities in the city, such as acute care hospitals, affiliated clinics and skilled nursing facilities. Affected roles include clinicians, nurses, aides, technicians, maintenance workers, janitorial or housekeeping staff, groundskeepers, guards, food service workers, pharmacists and administrative or clerical workers. The increase excludes managers and supervisors.

According to a July 8 news release from the mayor's office, the new minimum wage becomes effective 31 days after the ordinance is published.

The office estimates the minimum wage increase will affect about 20,000 healthcare workers.