States where physicians are paid the most and the least, by provider type

Primary care physicians earn the most in Mississippi, with about $102,000 more in total median compensation than their counterparts in Arizona, who earn the least, according to new data from the Medical Group Management Association.

The data also shows the difference in total median compensation for surgical and nonsurgical specialist physicians is even greater. Surgical specialty physicians earn about $612,000 more in Nevada than in Idaho, and nonsurgical specialty physicians report earning about $372,000 more in Mississippi than in Idaho.

The findings are based on a voluntary survey of more than 192,000 physicians and nonphysician providers across more than 7,700 physician-owned and hospital-owned organizations. Median total compensation includes total Medicare wages as well as 401(k), life insurance and other pre-taxed deductions (employee contributions).

Here are the highest-paying states for median total compensation, according to the data:

Primary care

Mississippi

South Dakota

Tennessee

Arkansas

North Dakota

Surgical specialist

Nevada

South Dakota

South Carolina

Mississippi

Wyoming

Nonsurgical specialist

Mississippi

Indiana

Iowa

South Dakota

Utah

Advanced practice provider

Arizona

Alaska

California

Montana

Washington

Here are the lowest-paying states for median total compensation, according to the data, which includes Washington, D.C.:

Primary care

Arizona

Maryland

Washington, D.C.

Maine

Nevada

Surgical specialist

Idaho

Pennsylvania

Louisiana

Arizona

Massachusetts

Nonsurgical specialist

Idaho

Arizona

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

Advanced practice provider

Idaho

Alabama

Indiana

South Dakota

Maryland