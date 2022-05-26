States where physicians are paid the most and the least, by provider type

Primary care physicians earn the most in Mississippi, with about $102,000 more in total median compensation than their counterparts in Arizona, who earn the least, according to new data from the Medical Group Management Association.
The data also shows the difference in total median compensation for surgical and nonsurgical specialist physicians is even greater. Surgical specialty physicians earn about $612,000 more in Nevada than in Idaho, and nonsurgical specialty physicians report earning about $372,000 more in Mississippi than in Idaho.
The findings are based on a voluntary survey of more than 192,000 physicians and nonphysician providers across more than 7,700 physician-owned and hospital-owned organizations. Median total compensation includes total Medicare wages as well as 401(k), life insurance and other pre-taxed deductions (employee contributions).
Here are the highest-paying states for median total compensation, according to the data:
Primary care
Mississippi
South Dakota
Tennessee
Arkansas
North Dakota
Surgical specialist
Nevada
South Dakota
South Carolina
Mississippi
Wyoming
Nonsurgical specialist
Mississippi
Indiana
Iowa
South Dakota
Utah
Advanced practice provider
Arizona
Alaska
California
Montana
Washington
Here are the lowest-paying states for median total compensation, according to the data, which includes Washington, D.C.:
Primary care
Arizona
Maryland
Washington, D.C.
Maine
Nevada
Surgical specialist
Idaho
Pennsylvania
Louisiana
Arizona
Massachusetts
Nonsurgical specialist
Idaho
Arizona
Massachusetts
Maryland
Maine
Advanced practice provider
Idaho
Alabama
Indiana
South Dakota
Maryland