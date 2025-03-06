HCA's highest-earning executives in 2024

In 2024, HCA Healthcare's CEO Sam Hazen saw his overall compensation increase by more than $2 million as the health system reported an operating income of $8.5 billion (12.1% operating margin) on revenues of $70.6 billion, according to a proxy statement filed March 4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The 190-hospital, for-profit system grew its annual revenue by more than $5 billion to $70.6 billion in 2024. Net income hit $5.8 billion, up 9.9% from $5.2 billion in 2023.

"We finished 2024 with strong business fundamentals that were consistent with previous quarters," Mr. Hazen. "The first half of the current decade, which ended in 2024, proved to be another period of long-term growth for the company and resulted in operational improvements across key performance indicators and greater value for our patients, employees and shareholders."

Below are HCA's six highest-earning executives in 2024, a year marked by strategic growth and operational challenges:

1. Sam Hazen, CEO

Salary: $1,539,947

Stock awards: $1,539,947

Option awards: $8,158,720

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $5,116,688

Changes in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings: $372,138

Other compensation: $189,696

Total 2024 compensation: $ 23,799,137 Total 2023 compensation: $21,315,984

23,799,137

2. Jon Foster, executive vice president and COO

Salary: $1,018,334

Stock awards: $2,178,206

Option awards: $2,110,035

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,487,908

Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $1,326,750

Other compensation: $49,025

Total 2024 compensation: $9,170,258 Total 2023 compensation: $8,699,360



3. Michael McAlevey, executive vice president and chief operating officer

Salary: $981,254

Stock awards: $1,407,068

Option awards: $1,376,217

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,847,906

Other compensation: $126,340

Total 2024 compensation: $5,738,785 Total 2023 compensation: $4,722,821



4. Mike Marks, executive vice president and CFO (assumed the role May 1)

Salary: $794,544

Stock awards: $1,561,497

Option awards: $1,566,116

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,539,067

Other compensation: $48,147

Total 2024 compensation: $5,509,371 2023 compensation unavailable



5. Michael Cuffe, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer

Salary: $916,500

Stock awards: $1,336,072

Option awards: $1,294,204

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,791,294

Other compensation: $203,229

Total 2024 compensation: $5,541,299 2023 compensation unavailable



6. Bill Rutherford, former executive vice president and CFO (retired May 1)