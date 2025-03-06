HCA's highest-earning executives in 2024

In 2024, HCA Healthcare's CEO Sam Hazen saw his overall compensation increase by more than $2 million as the health system reported an operating income of $8.5 billion (12.1% operating margin) on revenues of $70.6 billion, according to a proxy statement filed March 4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The 190-hospital, for-profit system grew its annual revenue by more than $5 billion to $70.6 billion in 2024. Net income hit $5.8 billion, up 9.9% from $5.2 billion in 2023.
"We finished 2024 with strong business fundamentals that were consistent with previous quarters," Mr. Hazen. "The first half of the current decade, which ended in 2024, proved to be another period of long-term growth for the company and resulted in operational improvements across key performance indicators and greater value for our patients, employees and shareholders."
Below are HCA's six highest-earning executives in 2024, a year marked by strategic growth and operational challenges:
1. Sam Hazen, CEO
- Salary: $1,539,947
- Stock awards: $1,539,947
- Option awards: $8,158,720
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $5,116,688
- Changes in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings: $372,138
- Other compensation: $189,696
- Total 2024 compensation: $23,799,137
- Total 2023 compensation: $21,315,984
2. Jon Foster, executive vice president and COO
- Salary: $1,018,334
- Stock awards: $2,178,206
- Option awards: $2,110,035
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,487,908
- Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings: $1,326,750
- Other compensation: $49,025
- Total 2024 compensation: $9,170,258
- Total 2023 compensation: $8,699,360
3. Michael McAlevey, executive vice president and chief operating officer
- Salary: $981,254
- Stock awards: $1,407,068
- Option awards: $1,376,217
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,847,906
- Other compensation: $126,340
- Total 2024 compensation: $5,738,785
- Total 2023 compensation: $4,722,821
4. Mike Marks, executive vice president and CFO (assumed the role May 1)
- Salary: $794,544
- Stock awards: $1,561,497
- Option awards: $1,566,116
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,539,067
- Other compensation: $48,147
- Total 2024 compensation: $5,509,371
- 2023 compensation unavailable
5. Michael Cuffe, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer
- Salary: $916,500
- Stock awards: $1,336,072
- Option awards: $1,294,204
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,791,294
- Other compensation: $203,229
- Total 2024 compensation: $5,541,299
- 2023 compensation unavailable
6. Bill Rutherford, former executive vice president and CFO (retired May 1)
- Salary: $342,024
- Stock awards: $2,178,206
- Option awards: $2,110,035
- Other compensation: $17,500
- Total 2024 compensation: $4,647,765
- Total 2023 compensation: $7,763,050