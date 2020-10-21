CHI Health offering premium pay to nurses for extra shifts

CHI Health in Omaha, Neb., is offering premium pay to nurses who pick up extra shifts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pay is available to any registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, certified nursing assistant, mental health technician and paramedic who work extra shifts in acute care clinical areas — including the intensive care unit, med surg, progressive care unit, skilled nursing care, inpatient rehabilitation, emergency department and behavioral, the health system told Becker's. The pay amount varies by skill set.

CHI Health said the premium pay — made possible by the federal the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — began Oct. 18 to increase capacity in its hospitals and will continue through Dec. 31.

CHI Health has 12,000 employees.

