Adena Health System raises minimum wage to $15 an hour

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System plans to raise caregiver wages, including raising minimum wage to $15 an hour by the end of 2022.

"As one of the region’s largest employers, making investments in our workforce is one of the many ways we can support our caregivers, help with retention and attract top talent," Heather Sprague, Adena Health's chief human resources officer, said in a July 25 press release. "We know that with inflation and increasing cost-of-living expenses that everyone is feeling the pressure. That is why we are committed to creating an environment in which our caregivers’ contributions are recognized and also rewarded."

Fourteen percent of Adena Health's workforce will see a rise in wages as a result of the new minimum wage. Salaried, hourly and nonexecutive or physician positions will receive market-level raises.

Adena Health said these wage increases will not affect healthcare costs.