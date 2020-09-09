5 notes on compensation for physicians younger than 40

Primary care physicians younger than 40 years earn about $198,000 on average per year, while specialists earn about $302,000, a new Medscape report reveals.

For the report, medical news website Medscape polled 17,461 physicians in 30 specialties from Oct. 4, 2019, to Feb. 10.

Five things to know:

1. Average base salary among physicians under 40 years old is $237,000.

2. Their average incentive bonus is $19,000.

2. About 23 percent of primary care physicians and 26 percent of specialists earn incentive bonuses.

3. Physicians working at hospitals earn about $279,000 per year.

4. Physicians working in outpatient clinics earn $199,000 annually.

5. Physicians in office-based singe-specialty group practices earn about $289,000 per year, while those in office-based multispecialty group practices make about $274,000.

