5 health systems cutting physician salaries

To help offset revenue losses attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, many hospitals have implemented pay cuts for staff, including physicians.

Below are five hospitals or health systems that have announced pay cuts for clinicians, reported by Becker's Hospital Review in the last month.

1. ThedaCare physicians, advanced practice clinicians take pay cuts

ThedaCare physicians and advanced practice clinicians will take a 10 percent pay cut to help reduce the Appleton, Wis.-based health system's financial hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Providence to cut salaries of 1,200 providers

In a second round of cuts, Renton, Wash.-based Providence plans to reduce the salaries of 1,200 high-paid medical providers to help offset losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Cleveland's University Hospitals to cut all physician, clinical leader pay

University Hospitals, based in Cleveland, said it will temporarily cut pay for all physicians and clinical leaders in the organization to help offset losses driven by the pandemic.

4. Sentara executives, physicians take pay cuts

Senior leaders, executives and physicians at Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare are taking pay cuts to help address an anticipated $778 million shortfall against projected revenue due to COVID-19, the organization confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.



5. Loyola Medicine CEO, physicians take pay cuts amid pandemic

Leadership and faculty physicians at Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine will take three-month pay cuts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Shawn Vincent said in an interview with Becker's Hospital Review.

