ThedaCare physicians, advanced practice clinicians take pay cuts

ThedaCare physicians and advanced practice clinicians will take a 10 percent pay cut to help reduce the Appleton, Wis.-based health system's financial hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization confirmed to The Post-Crescent.

The physicians and advanced practice clinicians — which include physician assistants and nurse practitioners — will see their pay reduced beginning in June, Cassandra Wallace, a ThedaCare spokesperson, told the newspaper.

ThedaCare is projecting a $70 million loss this year after temporarily postponing revenue-generating elective surgeries and nonurgent clinic visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The health system began a phased approach to reinstate services last month, but the recommended suspension and the costs associated with COVID-19 preparation resulted in net revenue dropping 40 percent in April, ThedaCare said in a June 4 news release.

The salary reductions are part of the health system's plan to narrow its projected loss to $30 million, said Imran A. Andrabi, MD, ThedaCare president and CEO.

Dr. Andrabi has also agreed to take a 50 percent pay cut, and other executive leaders will take a 40 percent cut to improve the health system's financial picture.

Additionally, ThedaCare leaders will not be eligible for incentive compensation for 2020, the health system said.

The health system's plan does not include mass layoffs.

