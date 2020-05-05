5 best, worst states for nurse pay

California was the top-paying state for registered nurses, according to the latest data available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the five states where RNs have the highest annual average salary, and five where they have the lowest.

Highest

1. California: $113,240

2. Hawaii: $104,060

3. Massachusetts: $93,160

4. Oregon: $92,960

5. Alaska: $89,310

Lowest

1. South Dakota: $59,540

2. Mississippi: $59,750

3. Alabama: $60,230

4. Iowa: $60,590

5. Arkansas: $61,330

For the full state-by-state average compensation for RNs, click here.

