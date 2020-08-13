4 hospitals offering COVID-19 bonuses

Hospital and health system workers nationwide have been battling COVID-19 from the front lines during the pandemic. To recognize these workers, organizations have offered bonus payments since June.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list, but one compiled by the Becker's Hospital Review editorial team.

1. Temple University Health System in Philadelphia is paying bonuses to thousands of clinical workers. Each individual will receive an extra $1,500.

2. Berwyn, Pa.-based Main Line Health paid $10 million in bonuses to workers in July, reports The Philadelphia Inquirer. A spokesperson told the newspaper amounts vary based on job and hours worked.

3. Graham (Texas) Regional Medical Center approved a one-time bonus for employees in June, according to the Graham Leader. The bonus is for full-time and part-time staff.

4. Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison, W. Va., approved a bonus for workers in June. More than 330 full-time, part-time, per diem and direct contract workers received a $1,000 payment, a hospital spokesperson told TV station WCHS.

