Temple University Health System pays COVID-19 bonuses to thousands of clinical workers

Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System is paying bonuses to clinical workers who have been battling COVID-19 from the front lines, reports The Philadelphia Inquirer.

About two-thirds of Temple's workforce — 6,500 to 7,000 Temple employees — will receive the payments, president and CEO Michael Young said, according to the newspaper. In a a memo to staff, Mr. Young said this includes employees who have been reporting to a clinical setting that treats COVID-19 patients since March as a caregiver or as a support person. Each employee will receive an extra $1,500.

"On behalf of the board of governors of Temple University Hospital, I want to thank our loyal, faithful, committed employees who have worked tirelessly through the COVID" pandemic, Temple University Hospital Board Chair and Temple University Health System Board Vice Chair Sandy Harmon-Weiss, MD, said in Mr. Young's internal memo. "We are eternally grateful for all of your efforts and for saving lives. We are extremely pleased to be able to provide recognition pay to those who have served so diligently."

Like many health systems, Temple has experienced financial fallout from the pandemic. It reported in May that the pandemic contributed to its $7.6 million net loss in the nine months ended March 31. According to the Inquirer, Mr. Young said the bonuses were possible because Temple received $90 million in emergency relief funds made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and had solid pre-pandemic financial results.

More articles on compensation:

Massachusetts hospital cuts CEO pay, freezes wages

Wyoming health system approves back pay for providers, senior staff

Median annual base salary for PAs rose 3.8% year over year, report finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.