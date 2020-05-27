10 lowest-paying states for nurse practitioners

Nurse practitioners have the lowest average annual salary in Tennessee, according to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Here are the 10 states where nurse practitioners have the lowest annual average salary based on the data:

1. Tennessee: $96,510

2. Kentucky: $99,560

3. Alabama: $99,570

4. Kansas: $100,550

5. South Carolina: $100,680

6. Florida: $101,510

7. Pennsylvania: $101,950

8. South Dakota: $102,230

9. West Virginia: $103,170

10. Ohio: $103,780

For the full state-by-state average compensation for nurse practitioners, click here.

