WVU Medicine, Independence Health System partner on neonatal ICU care

Erica Carbajal -

Under a new affiliation, Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Children's Hospital specialists are now providing neonatal ICU services at Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, Pa. 

Five notes about the partnership: 

  • The affiliation, which took effect Jan. 1, places Westmoreland Hospital's NICU program under the leadership of neonatologists from WVU Medicine Children's, according to a Jan. 21 news release. 

  • Both health systems are working to ensure a seamless transition, emphasizing uninterrupted care for patients and their families while integrating WVU Medicine Children's protocols and expertise.

  • The partnership aims to treat complex neonatal conditions, offer Westmoreland patients access to clinical trials and expand educational opportunities for hospital staff.

  • Mark Polak, MD, an attending neonatologist at WVU Medicine Children's will serve as the NICU program director at Westmoreland Hospital. 

  • "A group of highly experienced advanced practice nurses will be providing primary care for these infants in close concert with the neonatologists at WVU Medicine Children's Hospital," Dr. Polak said in a news release. "They will be connected by state-of-the-art telemedicine links and contact will be 24/7, every day of the year." 

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles