WVU Medicine, Independence Health System partner on neonatal ICU care

Under a new affiliation, Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Children's Hospital specialists are now providing neonatal ICU services at Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, Pa.
Five notes about the partnership:
- The affiliation, which took effect Jan. 1, places Westmoreland Hospital's NICU program under the leadership of neonatologists from WVU Medicine Children's, according to a Jan. 21 news release.
- Both health systems are working to ensure a seamless transition, emphasizing uninterrupted care for patients and their families while integrating WVU Medicine Children's protocols and expertise.
- The partnership aims to treat complex neonatal conditions, offer Westmoreland patients access to clinical trials and expand educational opportunities for hospital staff.
- Mark Polak, MD, an attending neonatologist at WVU Medicine Children's will serve as the NICU program director at Westmoreland Hospital.
- "A group of highly experienced advanced practice nurses will be providing primary care for these infants in close concert with the neonatologists at WVU Medicine Children's Hospital," Dr. Polak said in a news release. "They will be connected by state-of-the-art telemedicine links and contact will be 24/7, every day of the year."