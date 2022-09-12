Wisconsin hospital to close emergency department

Froedtert Kenosha (Wis.) Hospital is closing its emergency department and shifting acute inpatient services to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie (Wis.) Hospital by Oct. 1.

Froedtert announced Sept. 8 that the Kenosha hospital's emergency department will be converted into an urgent care center, and the facility will provide inpatient and outpatient mental health and inpatient rehabilitation services after the transition.

"We're exceptionally proud of the role Froedtert Kenosha Hospital has played for our community as we weathered the COVID-19 pandemic," Froedtert South President and CEO Ric Schmidt said in a Sept. 8 news release. "Our pivot to treat COVID patients demonstrated our commitment to meeting the needs of our community. And now, with our plans to continue repositioning, we look forward to the next chapter in how we'll continue providing the care that members of our communities need most."



Mr. Schmidt said no emergency department staff at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital will be laid off. He said some staff will be rotated between urgent care at the Kenosha hospital and the emergency department at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, according to Kenosha News.