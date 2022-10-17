Vermont hospital redirecting nonemergent patients

The 499-bed University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington is struggling to serve a high volume of patients and is redirecting non-emergent cases elsewhere, NBC affiliate WPTZ reported Oct. 17.

On Oct. 14, a hospital statement said patients who have routine illnesses, minor cuts and fractures and other ailments who do not need emergency care should seek care from their primary physician or UVM Health's urgent care in Colchester, according to the news station.

The hospital told WPTZ that other facilities in Vermont, New Hampshire and Northern New York are also short beds.