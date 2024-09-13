UNOS faces House scrutiny: 9 things to know

At the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations on Sept. 11, Rep. Morgan Griffith, chair of the subcommittee, called the United Network for Organ Sharing's 38-year operation of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network a "monopoly."

The hearing was held to assess progress made from the 2023 U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Act, which aimed to overhaul the country's organ transplant system.



The United Network for Organ Sharing, a nonprofit organization, has been the sole operator of the OPTN since 1986 under contract with the federal government. Richard Formica, MD, from Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital, serves as president.



Here are nine things to know from the hearing: