UC San Diego, Palomar Health aim to set 'new standard' for wellness

Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health and UC San Diego Health have announced a "transformative new partnership" that aims to improve the health and wellness for the campus community and wider San Diego region.

A three-story, 80,000-square-foot wellness center will open on the USD campus in January 2025, and aims to "set a new standard" for inclusive wellness resources" and NCAA Division 1 basketball practice facilities for the university's student-athletes, according to the health systems. The collaboration leans on Palomar's high-quality healthcare services and USD's dedication to academic excellence and student well-being.

"We are excited to join forces with the University of San Diego to create a wellness partnership that provides top-tier health services," Palomar President and CEO Diane Hansen said in a Sept. 18 news release. "Our work with USD represents our dedication to reimagining a culture of proactive health, lifelong learning and community empowerment."

Four details of the partnership:

Palomar will provide placement opportunities for nursing and marriage and family therapy students from USD.

Palomar and USD will establish initiatives and services for USD community members that may include music therapy, stress management, biofeedback, pet therapy and behavioral therapy.

Palomar could also have the opportunity to provide telehealth services to the USD community in the future.

Palomar will work with USD on additional opportunities for health and wellness programs for the university's employees.

"Partnering with Palomar Health will set a new standard of inclusive wellness. The new facility will ensure our students nourish their mind, body, and soul while developing intellectually throughout their studies at USD," James Harris III, the university's president, said. "I am also excited about the important and transformative connections this new center will bring,"