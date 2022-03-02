State-by-state breakdown of 37 critical access hospital closures

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans live in rural areas and depend on their local hospital for care. Since 2005, 181 of those hospitals have closed, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

Of the 181 rural hospitals that have shut down over the past 17 years, 64 were designated critical access hospitals. CMS gives that designation to hospitals with 25 or fewer beds that are in rural areas and located either more than 35 miles from the nearest hospital or more than 15 miles from another hospital in areas with mountainous terrains or only secondary roads.

Twenty-seven of the critical access hospitals that shut down since 2005 have been converted to other types of healthcare facilities that provide a variety of services, such as urgent care, primary care or long-term care.

Listed below are the 37 critical access hospitals that have completely closed since Jan. 1, 2005, as tracked by the Sheps Center.

Alabama

Randolph Medical Center (Roanoke)

Arizona

Cochise Regional Hospital (Douglas)

Florence Community Healthcare

Fort Yuma PHS Indian Hospital

Arkansas

De Queen Medical Center

Florida

Campbellton-Graceville Hospital

Georgia

Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center (Cuthbert)

Lower Oconee Community Hospital

Charlton Memorial Hospital (Folkston)

Stewart-Webster Hospital (Richland)

Taylor Telfair Regional Hospital (Mcrae)

Indiana

St. Joseph's Hospital of Huntingburg

Kansas

Horton Community Hospital

Oswego Community Hospital

Cedar Vale Community Hospital

Kentucky

Nicholas County Hospital (Carlisle)

Minnesota

Albany Area Hospital

Minnewaska District Hospital (Starbuck)

Mississippi

Pioneer Community Hospital of Newton

Patient's Choice Medical Center of Humphreys County (Belzoni)

Missouri

I-70 Community Hospital (Sweet Springs)

SoutheastHealth Center of Reynolds County (Ellington)

North Carolina

Yadkin Valley Community Hospital (Yadkinville)

Vidant Pungo Hospital (Belhaven)

Frye Regional Medical Center Alexander Campus (Taylorsville)

Yancey Community Medical Center (Burnsville)

Pennsylvania

Philipsburg Area Hospital

South Carolina

Fairfield Memorial Hospital (Winnsboro)

Tennessee

Copper Basin Medical Center (Cooperhill)

Texas

Little River Healthcare Rockdale Hospital

Hunt Regional Community Hospital of Commerce

Good Shepherd Medical Center (Linden)

De Leon Hospital

Virginia

Pioneer Community Hospital of Patrick County (Stuart)

Washington

Deer Park Hospital

West Virginia

Richwood Area Community Hospital

Guyan Valley Hospital (Logan)