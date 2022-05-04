Pennsylvania health system to close ER

Commonwealth Health will end emergency services at its emergency room in Tunkhannock, Pa., July 1, the organization said May 2.

The ER is part of the Tunkhannock-based health system's Regional Hospital of Scranton, Pa.

Commonwealth Health Physician Network's primary care office in Tunkhannock will stay open, as well as its offices for general surgery, OB-GYN and orthopedics.

Commonwealth Health Emergency Medical Services will still keep an ambulance on site for emergencies. The system's Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital all provide acute inpatient, surgery and emergency care.

"Providing healthcare services that reflect the level of care the community is currently using is our priority," Michael Curran, CEO of Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton, said in the news release. "We want to help the Tunkhannock community get well and live healthier."