Panhandle Health District to end home health services

Hayden, Idaho.-based Panhandle Health District is in the process of ending its home health services after over 55 years due to staff shortages and lack of funding, Shoshone News-Press reported Aug. 25.

"We have kept the program running for as long as we could due to the dedication and compassion of our staff," Don Duffy, PHD district director, told the publication. "We've had staffing shortages and underfunding of the program, all while taking on some of the most challenging and remote patient care situations in our district."

The program was averaging roughly 100 patient visits per week with eight staff members. Caregivers often had to travel far distances to care for patients during bad weather conditions, and to areas with no cellular service, power or running water.

The district has begun working with other home health services to transfer current patients.