Northwell Health expands behavioral health program for children and adolescents

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is launching a comprehensive behavioral health initiative to expand care access for children and adolescents, led by Northwell Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y.

The program will include partnerships with local schools and community organizations, a new behavioral health center, a psychiatric outpatient practice, patient navigation services and intensive outpatient care, according to an Oct. 23 news release shared with Becker's.

The initiative will roll out in four phases, beginning this fall with a focus on education and awareness in schools and community groups. Early 2025 will see the opening of a psychiatric outpatient practice, followed by a summer launch of a behavioral health center to offer rapid crisis care.

Northwell has committed $500 million over several years to expand pediatric and adolescent behavioral health services across its network, including the construction of a child and adolescent mental health pavilion.