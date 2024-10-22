Nicklaus Children's opens surgical tower

Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Hospital has officially opened the Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower, which is dedicated to pediatric surgical care.

The tower is named after Kenneth Griffin, founder and CEO of the hedge fund company Citadel, in honor of his $25 million gift to Nicklaus Children's in 2023. It was one of the largest donations in the hospital's history, according to an Oct. 22 news release shared with Becker's.



Surgical offerings at the new tower will include cancer interventions, plastic and reconstructive surgeries, orthopedic, spine, brain and heart surgeries as well as trauma care, the release said.