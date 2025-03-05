Mount Sinai hospital unveils $50M ED expansion to cut wait times

Mount Sinai South Nassau, a 455-bed hospital in Oceanside, N.Y., opened a newly renovated emergency department March 5 that doubles its previous capacity.

The $50 million expansion aims to cut wait times and enhance the patient experience at one of Long Island's busiest hospitals, according to a news release. The Fennessy Family Emergency Department features 54 private exam rooms, centralized nursing stations, separate spaces for pediatric and behavioral health patients, and a three-bay trauma unit that can expand to six care bays, if necessary.

The ED is part of the four-story Feil Family Pavilion, currently under construction on the South Nassau campus. When complete, the facility will include 40 new intensive and critical care beds and nine new operating suites.

Mount Sinai South Nassau is part of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System.