Mercy Health, MetroHealth to end trauma program at Ohio hospital

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health and Cleveland-based The MetroHealth System have shared a joint decision to end the trauma program at Mercy Health – Lorain (Ohio) Hospital, effective Oct. 15, and to not seek a level 3 trauma center reverification from the American College of Surgeons.

"After extensive review, this transition made best sense for both Mercy Health and MetroHealth to ensure the health systems continue to provide high-quality, compassionate care long into the future," a Sept. 25 joint news release shared with Becker's said. "This decision will further Mercy Health and MetroHealth’s ability to care for the right patient, at the right place and at the right time."

The hospital will continue to provide emergency care for people experiencing severe, emergent or life-threatening symptoms.

MetroHealth acting president and CEO Christine Alexander-Rager, MD, said in the release that the health system will work closely with Mercy Health caregivers to ensure a move transition.