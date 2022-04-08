Memorial Hermann looks to expand urgent care footprint

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System is partnering with GoHealth Urgent Care to operate 10 existing urgent care centers as a joint venture and open more locations in Houston.

Ten existing Memorial Hermann Urgent Care locations, including one dedicated to pediatrics, will transition to the new Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care joint venture this summer. The centers and virtual platform will be staffed and clinically led by Memorial Hermann Medical Group clinicians.

Memorial Hermann and GoHealth indicate plans for additional urgent care centers across Houston but did not specify the number or location.

GoHealth currently operates approximately 180 on-demand care centers in partnership with health systems across the country.