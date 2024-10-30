Memorial Healthcare System's new strategy to limit ED boarding

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System is opening a centralized care coordination center in an effort to optimize bed capacity and reduce emergency department boarding across its six acute-care facilities.

The $1.67 million center will operate as a 24/7 clinical command hub, coordinating interfacility transfers, bed placement, float pool staffing and virtual care models, according to an Oct. 29 news release. The center features 31 workstations designed for staff to monitor bed assignments, support virtual nursing and oversee virtual patient observation.

Data dashboards in the center provide real-time views of capacity and patient flow, which will enable staff to quickly identify available beds, and minimize discharge and admission delays.

Key goals of the center include reducing ED boarding times, preventing patient falls and enhancing admission and discharge efficiency.