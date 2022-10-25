HCA Florida Mercy Hospital expands Neonatal Intensive Care Program

Miami-based HCA Florida Mercy Hospital expanded its Neonatal Intensive Care Program.

HCA Florida Mercy Hospital is now licensed as a Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, giving the facility the ability to care for critically ill neonatal babies, according to an Oct. 25 hospital news release shared with Becker's.

The expansion includes a new state-of-the art unit on the hospital's fourth floor for newborns requiring additional intensive care. Patients have their own independent rooms with organ support equipment and furnishings.

To gain Level 3 Neonatal designation, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital had to meet a range of standards including 24-hour, in-house coverage by specialized neonatology personnel; multiple experts and subspecialists available, including pediatric radiologists, pharmacists, dietitians and therapists and a board-certified neonatologist available at all times.

"Our new Level 3 designation and our current expansion, are important milestones for us in our history of serving our community's mothers and newborn babies," David Donaldson, CEO of HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, said in the release. "Receiving this designation confirms our hospital's commitment to providing exceptional care to our Mercy babies and their families."