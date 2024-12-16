CMS rolls out 5-year plan to 'optimize' care delivery

CMS has developed a five-year plan for improving care delivery, with a focus on reducing administrative burden.

The agency published the plan, called "Optimizing Care Delivery: A Framework for Improving the Health Care Experience," on Dec. 9, according to a Dec. 13 news release from CMS.

The plan includes seven priorities, based on research and public feedback, that the agency will focus on to reduce administrative burden across the industry. CMS defines administrative burden as "the redundant, outdated or overly complex requirements or processes that may inhibit or delay" delivery or access to "equitable, quality, safe and affordable care."

The seven priorities outlined by CMS are to:

Engage with patients and caregivers to better understand their experiences with the aim of addressing concerns while increasing care access and delivery.



Reduce the administrative burden during care transitions while improving patient safety.



Address and support the overall health and well-being of healthcare workers.



Improve care approval processes and reduce care delays.



Increase the time a provider has to spend with patients by reducing redundant or outdated data collection, documentation and reporting requirements.



Optimize care by leveraging technology and adopting best practices.



Convene and support public-private partnerships across the "healthcare ecosystem" to advance care optimization and reduce administrative burden industry-wide.





Read the full plan here.