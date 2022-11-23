Cleveland Clinic hospital cancels surgeries due to power issues

Canton, Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital canceled all surgeries and diverted patients from the emergency department after a fire at a city substation took out its power Nov. 22, The Repository reported.

The substation, which serves only the hospital, caught fire around 10 a.m. Nov. 22, AEP Ohio spokesperson Mandy Yost told The Repository. The Canton Fire Department extinguished the transformer fire and the hospital switched to backup power.

"After careful inspection and testing, it was determined that both transformers serving the hospital were damaged by the fire and will need to be replaced," Ms. Yost said in the report.

The power is back online after nearly 24 hours, WHBC reported Nov. 23.

"Inpatient care continues uninterrupted, but out of an abundance of caution, we have cancelled all surgeries Tuesday and Wednesday and the hospital is on full diversion," the hospital said in a statement to Fox 8 Cleveland. "We appreciate the dedication of our caregivers who are continuing to provide the very best care for our patients."